India records 2,81,386 lakh new COVID-19 cases, lowest rise after 26 days

India on Monday recorded 2,81,386 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,106 deaths due to the infection.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,78,741 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,11,74,076.

The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,49,65,463, with 35,16,997 active cases, the data showed.



The total death toll in the country is now at 2,74,390. A total of 18,29,26,460 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

The last time the country recorded a low single-day spike in new cases was on April 21, when 2,95,041 new cases were reported. Nine days later, on April 30, India became the first country to report more than 4 lakh daily cases since the pandemic began in 2020.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

