India reaches out to China, Singapore, South Korea for PPE as COVID-19 cases surge 

As the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 1,000 mark, India has reached out to foreign countries for medical assistance.

Three Asian countries -- South Korea, Singapore and China -- will be supplying India with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators.

On Sunday, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal said, "We got a shipment which has masks, Personal Protective Equipment and ventilators"

India has identified a Singapore based online platform that can supply 10 lakh PPE kits and an order has been placed to procure them.

Another supplier based in South Korea, which has tie-up with production companies in Vietnam and Turkey has been identified. India has ordered 20 lakh PPE from the South Korean firm which has the capacity to produce 1 lakh equipment.

Last week, China's Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation had supplied Indian Red cross society 10,000 PPEs.

Currently, Indian hospitals have 3.34 lakh PPEs.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has approached suppliers in China for sourcing 10,000 ventilators.