India: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma allots portfolios to ministers, keeps 8 for himself

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday (Jan 5) allotted portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in his cabinet.

Sharma kept eight departments for himself, which included the home, excise, and anti-corruption bureau respectively.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari was handed over the finance, tourism, art and culture, and public works departments, along with women and child development.

Prem Chand Bairwa, who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister, was given four departments, technical education, higher education, Ayurveda, transport and road safety.

Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena got the agriculture, rural development, disaster management and public grievances departments.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is in charge of Industry and Commerce, Sports and Youth Affairs departments respectively, whereas, Gajendra Singh Khimsar got the Health Ministry.

Madan Dilawar was allotted Education, Sanskrit Education and Panchayati Raj departments.

Swearing-in ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet took place on Dec 30 at Jaipur's Raj Bhawan where 22 BJP MLAs were sworn in as ministers of the state government.

Out of the 22 ministers inducted, 12 were sworn in as cabinet ministers, five took oath as ministers of state with independent charge and five as ministers of state.

Former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and senior BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena were also among the 12 MLAs sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government.

Meena, Madan Dilawar, Rathore, Gajendra Singh Khimsar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel, Suresh Singh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary and Sumit Godara were the MLAs inducted into the Rajasthan cabinet.

Sanjay Sharma, Surendra Pal Singh TT, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Gautam Kumar, and Heeralal Nagar took oath as Ministers with Independent charge.

Otaram Dewasi, Manju Baghmar, Vijay Singh Choudhary, KK Bishnoi, and Jawahar Singh Bedam were sworn in as ministers of state.