New Delhi

Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Thursday (Dec 5) shared a video on social media platform X, showing the completion of a 410-meter Hyperloop test track. Vaishnaw wrote, “Thumbs up to Team Railways, IIT-Madras' Avishkar Hyperloop team and TuTr (incubated startup)."

Advertisment

The test track located at IIT Madras' Discovery Campus in Thaiyur, is a result of a collaborative effort between Indian Railways, IIT-Madras' Avishkar Hyperloop team, and TuTr Hyperloop, a startup incubated at the institute.

Watch: Bharat’s first Hyperloop test track (410 meters) completed. ? Team Railways, IIT-Madras’ Avishkar Hyperloop team and TuTr (incubated startup) ?At IIT-M discovery campus, Thaiyur pic.twitter.com/jjMxkTdvAd — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 5, 2024 ×

Vaishnaw dubbed the project as "Bharat's first Hyperloop test track (410 meters).” The minister in his post hoped that the dream to realise futuristic Hyperloop technology would soon be materialised.

Advertisment

According to a press release, the project is aimed at developing hyperloop technology for high-speed, affordable, reliable, and sustainable transportation. India's Ministry of Railways is developing this project in collaboration with IIT Madras. The inaugural run of the 410-meter Hyperloop test track at the IIT Madras Discovery Campus in Thaiyur achieved a speed of 100 km/h. Future tests will advance on the longer track, aiming to reach speeds of approximately 600 km/h.

Should developments proceed as anticipated, Hyperloop technology has the potential to transform urban mobility, possibly enhancing or complementing India's existing Metro Rail system and transforming the transit framework across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies)