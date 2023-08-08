India: Rahul Gandhi will embark on second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra, say party leaders

Rahul Gandhi, the fourth-generation dynast politician of India's Nehru-Gandhi family, is set to begin the second leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March) from Gujarat in western India. The second leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra will reportedly extend till the state of Meghalaya in the northeast.

The first leg of the Unite India March began on September 7th last year from Kanyakumari in southern India and culminated in Jammu and Kashmir on January 30, spanning a distance of nearly 4,000 km over the course of 130 days.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, while addressing the media, confirmed that the party leaders within the state would hold a parallel march.

"The second leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to begin from Gujarat to Meghalaya," Patole said.

"We have extended an invitation to Rahul Gandhi to start the second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gujarat, which is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel," Gujarat Leader of Opposition Amit Chavda was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0: When will it start?

The schedule of Bharat Jodo Yatra's second phase is yet to be released.

In March 2023, two months after Bharat Jodo Yatra came to an end, Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a defamation case over 'Modi' surname remark case and was subsequently disqualified from Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian parliament where constituents are directly elected by the people.

The Supreme Court stayed his conviction last week and he was reinstated as a Lok Sabha MP on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi's yatra, however, has been deemed a failure by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra was a failure. After the yatra passed, MLAs from those states left the party. Does the Maharashtra Congress leader want to follow the same example? Congress is carrying out padyatra because they have no connection with people. Adding to this, they are focusing on Kokan region where Uddhav Thackeray's party has some presence. It's clear Mahavikas Aghadi is only existing on paper," Madhav Bhandari, vice president of Maharashtra BJP was quoted as saying by India Today.

