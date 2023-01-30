Bharat Jodo Yatra to conclude at Congress headquarters in Srinagar today

Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra will officially come to an end on Monday with a ceremony at the party headquarters in Srinagar. A rally will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium and several Opposition leaders are expected to be in attendance. The "padyatra" concluded at the Lal Chowk area on Sunday where Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag. Kashmir witnessed heavy snowfall Sunday night and the ceremony will be held amidst a sheet of snow.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will unfurl the national flag at the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters. A memorial for the Bharat Jodo Yatra will also be unveiled at the event after which the scheduled rally will take place.

Presidents of over 20 parties were invited to the finale, including Trinamool Congress (TMC), Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena, Telugu Desam Party, National Conference (NC), Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Indian Union Muslim League, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Janata Dal (Secular).

However, not all party leaders will be able to make it to the rally, while some would are sending their representatives.

NC, PDP, CPI, CPI(M), Shiv Sena and DMK are most likely to be present. But there is uncertainty over participation from parties such as SP, BSP and TMC.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra was launched on September 7 last year and covered 12 states and two Union territories, clocking over 4,000 kilometres.

As part of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings and 13 press conferences. He also held over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi said at a press conference that the Bharat Jodo Yatra might have went from South to North but it has had a countrywide effect. He further asserted that the march gave an alternative vision to the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

