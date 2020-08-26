India puts on record with UN- Pakistan's fake statement to UNSC

India has put on record with UN, Pakistan saying it made a statement at the United Nations Security Council, which turned out to be a fake claim. A note was sent by Indian mission to the UN headquarters over the development and Pakistani action.

This is not for the first time Pakistan has made a fake claim at the UN, it has made fake statement in the past as well. In 2017, Pakistan's then envoy to UN Maleeha Lodhi made a fake claim at the UN General Assembly by displaying a picture from Gaza claiming it to be from India's Kashmir.

On Monday, Pakistani mission to UN tweeted a statement of Pakistani envoy to UN Munir Akram claiming that it was presented at UNSC. A claim that was fake, given the Security council's session was not open to non-members of the body and Pakistan is not a member of UNSC, and thus cannot make the statement.

The Pakistani Mission to United Nations, in a tweet said, Pakistani envoy to UN Munir Akram made the statement at the open debate of the security council on the report of the secretary-general on the "threats to international peace and security posed by terrorism actions." The statement largely was focused on raking up Kashmir and blaming India for "terror" incidents in the country.

Indian mission in the UN was quick to point out that no such statement has been delivered. In a tweet it said, "We have seen a statement put out by the Pakistani mission to the UN, claiming that these remarks were made by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan at the UNSC"

The mission asked, "We failed to comprehend where exactly did the permanent representative of Pakistan make his statement since the security council session today was not open to non-members of the security council."

In fact, the German mission to the security council had put out a picture of the meet and Pakistani envoy was absent at the meet. German is a non-permanent member of the UNSC.

India gave a point by point reply to Pakistan's statement, and highlighted how Pakistan is the "biggest sponsor of cross border terrorism against India" and now "masquerade itself as a victim of terrorism by India!"