India: Punjab Police bust second terror module in two days, five arrested

Five Pakistan-based terrorists were arrested from India’s western Punjab state ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, police said on Monday (Aug 14).

They were planning to carry out targeted killings across the state, police said.

With this, the Punjab Police claimed to have busted another terror module in the state that shares border with Pakistan. On Sunday, a terror module linked to Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh was busted with the arrest of three operatives.

Among those arrested in the Monday operation were Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda and US-based Goldy Brar, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

The police seized two foreign-made pistols from them.

Booked under UAPA Act

"In a major breakthrough, @PunjabPoliceInd has busted a terror module in a joint operation with central agency and thwarted designs to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab," said Yadav on X.

Arrested 5 operatives of #Pakistan based Rinda & #USA based Goldy Brar(with 2 foreign made pistols) who were planning to commit targeted killings in Punjab

"Five operatives of #Pakistan based Harvinder Rinda & #USA based Goldy Brar arrested with weapons in an intelligence-based operation of Counter-Intelligence. They were planning to commit targeted killings in #Punjab," he said.

The top cop said that both have been booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Amritsar.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that apart from the weapons consignments, the accused have been receiving financial aid from the United States. Two foreign-made pistols were seized. Further investigations are being carried out to unearth the entire terror network," Yadav added.

Police tighten security

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police have tightened their security as the state prepares to celebrate one of the important events in the country.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hoist the tricolour in Mohali. In view of this, the police held a thorough security check at public places.

To prevent any unforeseen circumstances, the Punjab Police have deployed additional forces in the state.

On Monday, a full dress rehearsal for the 77th Independence Day celebrations was also organised.

Earlier, in a joint operation, Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a Pakistani drone from a well near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.