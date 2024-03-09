LIVE TV
ugc_banner

India: President accepts resignation tendered by Election Commissioner Arun Goel ahead of Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Mar 09, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
main img
Election Commissioner Arun Goel Photograph:(ANI)
Follow Us

Story highlights

President accepts the resignation tendered by Election Commissioner Arun Goel with effect from the 9th March 2024, said Ministry of Law & Justice.

President accepts the resignation tendered by Election Commissioner Arun Goel with effect from the 9th March 2024, said Ministry of Law & Justice.

×