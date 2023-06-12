India: Police book man for using Aurangzeb's image as WhatsApp profile picture

The police in the Indian city of Mumbai on Sunday booked a man for allegedly keeping Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's image as his profile picture on WhatsApp. The accused man works in one of the outlets of a mobile service provider. As per the police, a case was filed by Amarjeet Surve who was apparently sent a screenshot of the person who had allegedly used Aurangzeb's image in his WhatsApp profile picture. Amarjeet, who is part of a Hindu organisation, dialled the accused, whose mobile number was displayed at the top of his profile picture, and asked him to change his profile picture in the wake of the present scenario in the state regarding Aurangzeb. Apparently, the accused said that he was not in a good mood, however, he agreed to remove the profile picture. Later, Amarjeet noticed that the profile picture remained unchanged. A complaint was lodged by Amarjeet against him with the Vashi police station in Navi Mumbai.

The complaint was registered by the police under sections 298 (Uttering words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was detained and questioned by the police. He was later released.



“Recently, communal clashes had erupted in Ahmednagar, Sambhaji Nagar and Kolhapur over the issue of posting Aurangzeb’s photo. At such time, the accused has posted a photo of Aurangzeb as his WhatsApp status, in order to disturb the communal harmony in Navi Mumbai, and also by trying to create discord between the two communities and to disturb the public peace. Hence an FIR has been registered against him,” a police officer stated.



No arrests have been made in the case as of now.

Communal tension in Maharashtra over Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan

In the various cities of the Indian state of Maharashtra, incidents of communal tension erupted over the alleged glorification of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.



A post, which was shared on social media and allegedly glorified Aurangzeb and disrespected a Maratha national icon, triggered protests in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.



People, who were part of a few right-wing outfits called for a Kolhapur bandh in the city on June 7, which further escalated into violent protests.