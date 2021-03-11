India PM Narendra Modi's mother receives coronavirus vaccine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that his mother Heeraben had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine," PM Modi tweeted.

The prime minister himself took the first dose of vaccine on March 1. The vaccine was administered at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at New Delhi.

India has rolled out countrywide vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2. This is the biggest coronavirus vaccination drive in world.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.As many as 2,52,89,693 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

(With ANI inputs)