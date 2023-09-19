India: PM Modi calls on Rajya Sabha members to support women’s reservation bill

The second day of the five-day special session of the Indian Parliament began, earlier on Tuesday (September 19). The session also witnessed the tabling of the women’s reservation bill or ‘Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ to expand women’s participation in Lok Sabha and assemblies.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha session, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the women’s reservation bill and urged the members of the Upper House to support the bill.

What did Modi say about the bill?

‘Narishakti Vandhan Bill’, also known as the Women’s Reservation Bill, was tabled in the Lok Sabha by the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal amid uproar from the opposition.

“Today a bill has been introduced in the Lok Sabha. After discussion, it will come here also. Today we are taking an important step towards women empowerment,” said Modi while addressing the Rajya Sabha.

The Indian PM also went on to urge Members of Parliament (MPs) of both Houses of Parliament to pass the bill unanimously.

“The Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam will further strengthen our democracy. I congratulate mothers, sisters and daughters of the nation for Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam. I assure all…that we are committed to making this bill into a law,” said the Indian PM.

He also spoke about how there have been several debates about women’s reservations and multiple efforts for the same over the years in the Parliament.

“In 1996, the first bill related to this was introduced. During (former PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, many times Women’s Reservation Bill was brought but numbers could not be mustered for it and the dream was left unfulfilled,” said the Indian PM.

He added, “In the Cabinet yesterday, the Women’s Reservation Bill was given approval. This date of September 19 is going to be etched in history.”

‘A new beginning’: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

As the Lok Sabha convened in the new Parliament building for the first time, the Indian PM said that it is not just a new building but a symbol of a new beginning and stressed that the country needs to meet goals in a time-bound manner as the new generation is restless.

He also called on the MPs to forget all past bitterness and start a new chapter, asserting that whatever they are going to do in the new complex, should be an inspiration for every citizen of the country, as per news agency PTI.

Modi also stressed the need for collective dialogue and action for the general welfare and said that the House is not meant for the benefit of any political party but the development of the nation. “The Parliament is the supreme position to serve the country,” said the Indian PM.

(With inputs from agencies)





