India plans to achieve 50% non-fossil installed capacity by 2030, says PM Narendra Modi at G20 Energy Meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while laying emphasis on the country's climate

commitments, said that India has demonstrated leadership in climate action and achieved its non-fossil installed electric capacity target nine years in advance.

On Saturday, in a video message to the G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting in Goa, the Prime Minister said that India plans to achieve 50 per cent non-fossil installed capacity by the year 2030.

“No talk about the future, sustainability or growth and development can be complete without energy. It impacts development at all levels, from individuals to nations,” the Prime Minister said at the meeting that brought together ministers from the countries in the G20 grouping.

He then underlined that India is among the top global leaders in solar as well as wind power and is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition.

“India is the most populated nation and the fastest-growing large economy in the world yet we are moving strongly on our climate commitments... We achieved our non-fossil, installed electric capacity target 9 years in advance. We have now set a higher target, we plan to achieve 50 per cent non-fossil installed capacity by 2030," PM Modi said.

He further highlighted that the entire world looks to the G20 countries to this group to advance sustainable, just, affordable, inclusive, and clean energy transition and urged them to ensure that the Global South is not left behind.

“We must ensure low-cost finance for developing countries,” PM Modi said.

“We must find ways to bridge technology gaps, promote energy security, and work on diversifying supply chains. And, we must strengthen collaboration on the 'fuels for the future,'” he said.

Historic milestone of connecting every village to electricity achieved, says PM Modi

In his video message, he also said that more than 119 million families in the country have got LPG connections in the last nine years. “We have also achieved the historic milestone of connecting every village to electricity,” he said.

"In 2015, we began a small movement, by launching a scheme for the use of LED lights, this became the largest LED distribution programme in the world. Saving more than 45 billion units of energy per year," the prime minister said.

He further added that India's domestic electrical market is projected to reach 10 million annual sales by 2030.

"We have commenced the rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol this year. Our aim is to cover the entire country by 2025," he said.

"The aim is to make India, a global hub for the production, use and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives," the PM said.

(With inputs from agencies)





