India: Plane with image of tiger not designed specifically for cheetah transfer project

The arrival of eight cheetahs in Gwalior, India on September 17 was a huge moment for a country where the animal was declared extinct back in 1952 due to loss of habitat and hunting. The cheetahs travelled from Namibia in a specially painted aircraft with a tiger’s face on it and the special Boeing 747 jet quickly became a sensation on social media. However, contrary to popular sentiment and some media reports, it was not painted for the occasion.

According to Newschecker, the plane was actually painted back in 2015 by Russian airline Transaero. The image on the plane was that of a Siberian Tiger and the purpose behind the painting was to increase awareness about the animals. The report further stated that the painting was a collaboration between the airlines and Amur Tiger Centre - an initiative signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The first appearance of the flight with the tiger painting on its nose came in June 2015 at the Moscow Vnukovo airport. However, as Transaero went bankrupt, the plane was sent to storage in Spain before it was purchased by Sharjah-based Aquiline International in 2021 and leased it to Terra Avia of Moldova.

As a result, it was either pure coincidence or a planned strategy to use the specific flight for the transfer of cheetahs to India but the fact that it was specially painted for the occasion was not true.

The other possible explanation, according to Newschecker, was that the cheetahs needed to be transported in a jumbo-sized passenger plane and this was one of the few available for that purpose.

The aircraft was arranged by Dubai-based Action Aviation for the project.