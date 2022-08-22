India, Philippines to hold maritime dialogue

As India and Philippines continue to increase engagement in security aspect, both sides have agreed to "fast-track preparations" for a bilateral Maritime Dialogue. This was among the key areas of focus as both sides convened the 4th Philippines-India Strategic Dialogue in Manila. The Philippines sides was led by Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs, Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro while the Indian side was led by secretary east in Ministry of external affairs Saurabh Kumar.

The development on maritime dialogue is significant, in terms of China worry for both sides amid the Taiwan strait crisis. The consensus to hold Maritime dialogue comes even as India-Philippines concluded Brahmos deal earlier this year.

The Philippines release said that the officials "discussed the growing cooperation between their countries on defense and security, as well as in maritime partnership.". The strategic dialogue that took place last week on 18th August and is the first such face-to-face dialogue since the last meet in Delhi in 2017.

Other topics discussed in the meeting included counterterrorism, disaster risk reduction and management, transnational crime, intelligence exchange and procurement of defense equipment. Initially, the Strategic Dialogue was known as the Security Dialogue. The renaming happened after the inaugural meeting of the Philippines-India Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation on 15 March 2011.

Last week also saw the 13th Philippines-India Policy Consultations, something that began on an ad hoc basis in 1994 and was later institutionalized with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Policy Consultation Talks in November 2000. The Ministry of external affairs on the release said both sides agreed to work to "expand engagement in other fields such as space, development cooperation and civil aviation."