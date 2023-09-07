India: Patient attacks doctor with screwdriver in Delhi hospital; Police registers case

A patient at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi allegedly attacked a 26-year-old doctor with a screwdriver, the police said. The doctor, who works in the orthopaedic department, has suffered injuries in his neck, abdomen, and fingers.

According to the police, the doctor, identified as Rahul Kaleva, was in the middle of work when the patient asked for his help. The patient got irritated when the doctor told him to ask a nurse to remove the cannula from his arm on Monday.

An intervention by the doctor's colleagues saved him from further injuries. Later, the security guards caught the patient and handed him to the police. The doctor was in the emergency department when the patient attacked him.

On the doctor's complaint, the Safdarganj Enclave police station registered the case under the Indian Penal Code's sections 307, 186, 353, and 333. The authorities have booked him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 353 (attacking a public servant while voluntarily obstructing his official duty), Hindustan Times reported.

According to the FIR (first information report), the patient came to the hospital at around 01:00 PM for treatment. After a few minutes, the patient approached the doctor and asked him to remove the cannula from his arm. When the doctor refused to do it and asked him to seek a nurse's help, the patient became violent and started abusing him. Then, the patient took a screwdriver-like object and threatened to kill the doctor. The doctor suffered injuries on two fingers of his right hand. The FIR does not mention the patient's name.

The cases of violence against doctors have been on the rise in India's national capital, Delhi.

Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital witnessed a similar turn of events in July when a 21-year-old patient, upset with his medical condition, attacked a doctor with a knife.

Dr Satnam Chhabra, the neurosurgery department chairman, sustained minor injuries in the attack. He had been treating the patient, Rajkumar, who showed less improvement despite surgery two years ago.

Later, the hospital staff handed Rajkumar to the police. The authorities initiated legal actions against him under the Prevention of Violence against Doctors and The Medical Professionals and Medical Institution Bill 2018.

In another incident that took place in July, a senior resident doctor at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in New Delhi was attacked by the patient's attendants when he advised them to admit the patient.

