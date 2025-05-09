Pakistan launched about 300 to 400 drones last night in an attempt to target Indian military installations at 36 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab but failed as they were thwarted by India’s air defence system. The drones were meant to target various facilities, including those in Srinagar, Jaisalmer, and Pathankot, said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi in an MEA press briefing on Friday evening.

Some of the Pakistani drones were also sighted at the Siachen glacier base camp in Ladakh and in the Kutch area of Gujarat.

The indigenously developed Akash missile defence system, which is comparable to Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’, was used to thwart the attacks.

Origin of the Pakistani drones launched against India

The drones, according to the Indian government were Turkish-made Songar drones that targeted civilian and military installations along India's Western border.

It is developed by defence company Asisguard which has its headquarters in capital Ankara.Known for its compact design, it is the first armed drone in the Turkish military.

Design and capabilities

A quadrotor unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UAV) designed for both autonomous and remote-controlled operations, Songar is extremely capable in asymmetric warfare and cross-border missions.

According to the information available on Asisguard's website, the drone comes in five variants, including one in non-lethal role.

All the five variants carry different weapons - 5.56 x 45 mm assault rifle, 2 x 40 mm grenade launcher, 6 x 40 drum-type grenade launcher, and 3 x 81 mm mortar gripper.

The system has the capability to operate within a mission radius of up to 5 km, and can broadcast real-time video too.

Songar was introduced in the Turkish Armed Forces in 2020, and since then its has been a potent weapon of war for them.