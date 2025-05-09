In the wake of drone strikes by Pakistan again today (May 9) along India's Western border, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Chiefs of the armed forces and senior officials that lasted for close to an hour.

Advertisment

This comes almost immediately after Pakistan launched fresh drones were sighted in Jammu, Samba (in J&K), Pathankot and Ferozepur (in Punjab) and Jaisalmer (in Rajasthan). All of them were intercepted and destroyed by India’s air defence system.

This is the second day of drone attacks by Pakistan after it fired 300-400 drones on Thursday, which were meant to target various facilities, including those in Srinagar, Jaisalmer, and Pathankot but were neutralised by the Indian army.

(This is a developing story)