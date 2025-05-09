A complete blackout has been enforced in Haryana's Ambala, a key air force base of India. The blackout that began at 8 PM today will continue till 6 am on Saturday in view of the ongoing war between India and Pakistan.

“In view of the prevailing circumstances and intelligence inputs indicating a potential air strike threat from Pakistan, it is imperative to ensure complete blackout during the night hours to safeguard public safety and strategic interests. And whereas, use of inverter, generator and any other power backup used for outdoor lights, bill board, street lights etc. may invite any terror/drone attack in District Ambala,” read the order issued by Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomer, reported news agency PTI.

The use of inverters or generators for outdoor lighting like street lights, billboards have also been banned in the city.

Officials have urged people to follow the directives and ensure minimum visibility during the high-alert period.

Meanwhile, in the second consecutive day of drone attacks by Pakistan, the Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir was reportedly attacked. However, the attacks on Srinagar airport and Awantipora air base were thwarted, reported news agency PTI quoting officials.

Pakistani drones were also sighted in several areas including Jammu, Samba and Pathankot. It comes a day after India thwarted attempts by Islamabad to attack Indian military installations.

The indigenously developed Akash missile defence system, which is comparable to Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’, was used to thwart the attacks.

PM holds meeting

In the wake of drone strikes by Pakistan again today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Chiefs of the armed forces and senior officials that lasted for close to an hour.