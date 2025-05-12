As India-Pakistan cross-border tensions were rising, the nation was waiting for briefings to stay abreast of the development. With Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofia Qureshi, it was Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, whose words comforted many in India.

Advertisment

Why is Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri receiving hate?

As border states lived through with blackouts, heard explosions, and air raid sirens, it was the news on ceasefire that let them breathe a sigh of relief. The announcement of ceasefire was made by Misri and since then, it was unfortunate that he had to face online trolls.

Many who were comfortably cushioned in their homes were promoting war; it won't be wrong to call it warmongering. While the larger segment of the country was happy with the plan to de-escalate. Those who lived the nightmare know the pain of war; those who lost loved ones know the cost of war.

Advertisment

Also read: 'This toxic hate must stop': Indian politicians come to defence of Vikram Misri after online attacks on him

But those with nothing at stake wanted the cross-border firing to go on longer.

As those charged negatively took no time to troll Misri, nor was his family spared. As things began getting out of hand, Misri found it appropriate to protect his tweets from public viewing. During these times, many stood strong with the foreign secretary and supported him unconditionally.

Advertisment

India stands with #VikramMisri



He is our hero



These are some unsung heroes



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ClQEPosUMG — Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd) 🇮🇳 (@major_pawan) May 12, 2025

Vikram Misri, a Kashmiri, has done India proud. No amount of trolling can diminish his service to the country. If you can't say thank you, learn to shut up.



His daughter is an adult individual, free to make her own decisions. We can criticize her stands separately pic.twitter.com/uJYaoSoU11 — Ankit Bhuptani 🏳️‍🌈 (@CitizenAnkit) May 11, 2025

Our FS @VikramMisri is a brilliant, great diplomat, and we are grateful to him for his marvellous words and hard work throughout his distinguished career, particularly over the past 20 critical days since the Pahalgam terror attack. We salute you, Sir. More power to you. pic.twitter.com/dPeC3ef8ay — Heeraman Tiwari (Awadhi Hindu)🇮🇳 (@heeraman98) May 12, 2025

The launching of Operation Sindoor was a 'compulsion both to deter and to preempt' Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The operation was in retaliation to the dastardly attack that killed 26 innocent tourists on April 22.

Misri in one of the initial briefing after launching Operation Sindoor sais, "It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22 April attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or territory under its control."

He added, "Instead, all it has indulged in denials and allegations. Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending. Thus, there was a compulsion both to deter and to preempt."