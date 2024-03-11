India: Opposition's first reaction after Centre notifies CAA rules

The Indian government on Monday (Mar 11) announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to the social media platform and termed the announcement as the BJP's latest move to polarise the elections, especially in West Bengal and Assam.

"It has taken four years and three months for the Modi Government to notify the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act that was passed by the Parliament in December 2019. The Prime Minister claims that his Government works in a business-like and time-bound manner. The time taken to notify the rules for the CAA is yet another demonstration of the Prime Minister’s blatant lies," he wrote.

"After seeking nine extensions for the notification of the rules, the timing right before the elections is evidently designed to polarise the elections, especially in West Bengal and Assam. It also appears to be an attempt to manage the headlines after the Supreme Court's severe strictures on the Electoral Bonds Scandal," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reacting to the announcement, said, "You should have notified rules six months ago. If there are any good things, we always support and appreciate but if anything is done that is not good for the country, TMC will always raise its voice and oppose it. I know why today's date was chosen before Ramazan. I appeal to the people to be calm and avoid any rumours."

The rules for implementation of this citizenship act will facilitate the granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.