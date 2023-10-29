India: One killed, 23 injured in suspected terror blasts at convention centre in Kerala

One person was killed and 23 others were injured in the twin blast which took place at a convention centre in Kalamassery located in Ernakulam district of the Indian state of Kerala.



The reason behind the explosions remained unclear and the blasts have been suspected to be a terror attack. More fire units and police personnel reached the site of the blast.



Kochi city police commissioner and Anti-terrorist police personnel were also present at the site and Intelligence ADGP is expected to reach Kalamassery by today. As per media reports, the blast site was cordoned off and the fire rescue team and police were pressed into service, said Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev.

The two explosions took place while a Jehovah Witness Convention was going on, as per reports. The distress call was made by the authorities at 9 a.m. (local time). #WATCH | Visuals from Ernakulam, Kerala where one person died, and several injured in an explosion at a Convention Centre in Kalamassery https://t.co/hir8k808v2 pic.twitter.com/305HuzA4gg — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023 × Speaking to regional Indian channels, Assistant Commissioner ACP Thrikkakara said that one person was killed and 20 to 25 people were injured in the two blasts which took place within 5-10 seconds.



“Situation is in control, according to initial investigation, two blasts happened in 5 to 10 seconds… Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams are at the spot. The investigation will give clarity on whether this was a bomb blast,” he added.

State government asks doctors to report on duty

As per ANI, Kerala Health Minister Veena George appealed to all government healthcare professionals to report for duty, even those who were on leave, after the blast occurred. She further asked the Director of the Health Department and the Director of the Medical Education Department to give the best treatment to those injured in the blasts.



The minister also gave instructions to prepare for additional facilities at Kalamassery Medical College, Ernakulam General Hospital and Kottayam Medical College.

WATCH | Indian troops in Maldives asked to leave by President-elect Reacting to the incident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation.”



The Jehovah Witness Convention is a gathering which takes place annually. In this, larger assemblies which are known as “Regional Conventions” take place and continue for three days.



The explosion took place amid ongoing controversy over Hamas leader Khaled Mashal's participation in an event in Kerala. Reacting to the incident, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the blast shows “the failure of the Pinarayi Vijayan government” and the event's organisers are justifying it as “nothing unusual”.

(With inputs from agencies)

