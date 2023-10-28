India's Modi dials Egypt's El-Sisi to raise caution against escalation of Israel-Hamas war

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Oct 26) held a telephonic conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi over the ongoing military operations conducted by Israel in the Gaza Strip, the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said in a Facebook post.

The rough translation of the post in Egyptian language read, "President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi has received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, in which the two leaders exchanged views on the updates of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, and the danger of the ongoing escalation either for its devastating effects on civilian lives, or the threat it poses to the security of the region as a whole."

The spokesman, in his post, highlighted that the two leaders spoke about the crucial impact the war will have on civilians and the threat it poses to the security of the region. ×

He then said that Modi and El-Sisi also "reiterated their satisfaction on the outstanding level of bilateral relations and strategic partnership between Egypt and India, and their determination to continue leading the institutions of the two countries towards further strengthening the mutual cooperation between the two friendly countries."

Earlier PM Modi spoke to Jordanian King Abdullah II to discuss their shared concerns towards terrorism, violence and loss of lives in West Asia amid the intensification of war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"Spoke with His Majesty @KingAbdullahII of Jordan. Exchanged views on the developments in the West Asia region. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives,” PM Modi said on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies)



