India: Odisha state’s health minister shot at by cop, critical

The health minister of India’s southeastern Odisha state was shot at by a policeman from point-blank in Brajarajnagar town on Sunday afternoon.

Naba Das, a 60 -year-old politician from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party, was getting out of his car to attend a meeting when Assistant Sub-Inspector Gopal Das fired at him.

According to reports, Das suffered fatal injuries on the left side of his chest, while another policeman, who was standing guard, was also injured.

"Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister, who sustained bullet injuries," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters, reports PTI news agency.

The accused ASI was nabbed by locals, who then handed him over to the police, the officer said.

The minister was airlifted to a hospital in Bhubaneshwar from Jharsuguda district headquarters for better treatment.

VIDEO: #Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was shot by an ASI in Jharsuguda today. The minister was going to attend a programme at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar. The accused cop, identified as Gopal Das, was nabbed and detained by police for questioning. (Disturbing visuals) pic.twitter.com/L1USPM7cLT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2023 ×

Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh informed that a green corridor has been set up in the state capital for ferrying the minister to the Bhubaneswar hospital.

"Police personnel have been deployed along the corridor to ensure his safe passage," Singh said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack and ordered the crime branch to probe the case.

"I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack on honourable minister Naba Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery.

"Senior officers of crime branch have been asked to go to the spot," Patnaik said in a statement.

BJD supporters question security lapse

Meanwhile, tensions prevailed in Brajrajnagar in the wake of the incident, with supporters of the BJD minister questioning "security lapses", while others suspect a conspiracy.

Das, a strongman in the mining hub of Jharsuguda, joined BJD after defecting from the Congress ahead of the 2019 elections.

He is known to have business interests in coal mining, transportation and hospitality sectors.

(With inputs from agencies)