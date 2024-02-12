India: Nitish Kumar's JD(U) expresses confidence in winning trust vote ahead of crucial floor test

Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JD(U)) expressed confidence over its party supremo winning the trust vote during the significant floor test which is due to be held on Monday (Jan 12).

This comes two weeks after Kumar ditched JDU's alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and formed a new government with Bharatiya Janata Party (NJP).

The JD(U) chief, on Jan 28, took oath as chief minister of the east Indian state of Bihar for the record ninth time, cutting ties with the combined opposition's INDIA alliance.

JD(U) national secretary Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "Under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, we will get the majority and the government will complete its tenure."

Security heightened outside Tejashwi Yadav's Patna residence ahead of floor test

Security was heightened outside the residence of Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, on Sunday (Feb 11).

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) claimed that the police personnel "wanted to enter (Tejashwi's) residence on any pretext and orchestrate untoward incidents against party MLAs".

"Nitish Kumar has sent thousands of police and surrounded Tejashwi ji's residence from all sides. They want to enter the residence on any pretext and do untoward incidents with the MLAs," read a post on the official X handle of RJD. नीतीश कुमार ने सरकार जाने के डर से हजारों की संख्या में पुलिस भेज तेजस्वी जी के आवास को चारों तरफ़ से घेर लिया है। ये किसी भी तरह से किसी भी बहाने आवास के अंदर घुस कर विधायकों के साथ अप्रिय घटना करना चाहते है। बिहार की जनता नीतीश कुमार और पुलिस के कुकर्म देख रही है।



याद रहे हम… — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) February 11, 2024 ×

The party stated that it will not 'bow down' in the ongoing 'ideological struggle'.

"The people of Bihar are watching the misdeeds of Nitish Kumar and the police. Remember, we are not among those who fear and bow down. This is a struggle of ideology and we will fight it and win because the justice-loving people of Bihar will oppose this police repression. Jai Bihar! Jai Hind," the party added.

On the police deployment outside Tejashwi's residence, RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav told news agency ANI, "This has never happened (earlier) in any state in independent India. It's a legislative meeting (underway at Tejashwi's residence). Agar BJP kare (meeting) to 'raasleela' agar RJD kare toh 'character dheela (if BJP holds a similar meeting it is deemed fine, but when the RJD goes into a huddle, they are frowned upon)."

'Police doing its job', says BJP

Reacting to RJD's claims, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said the police were merely doing their job.

"If you (Tejashwi Yadav) kidnap the MLAs and any MLA's relative file a complaint, the police will surely come. If you (Tejashwi Yadav) keep any MLA tied up in your house, the police will surely take action. They (police) are only doing their job," Hussain said.

He further added that no MLA from his party or JD(U) was missing, stating that the Opposition was only spreading rumours.

"RJD and Congress are only spreading confusion. The JD(U) and the BJP will together prove majority on the Assembly floor. No one (MLAs) is out of reach and everyone is in touch with us. They are spreading canards. All NDA MLAs are together. They should stop worrying about our MLAs and focus on their missing legislators," the BJP leader added.