India: Nitish Kumar to form Bihar government with BJP's support after resignation as CM

Chief Minister of the Indian state of Bihar, Nitish Kumar stepped down from the top post and broke ties with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) on Sunday (Jan 28). Subsequently, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Vinod Tawde said a BJP-NDA government would be formed in the state in alliance with the Janata Dal (United).

BJP’s Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha to be deputy CMs?

Earlier on Sunday, Kumar held a meeting of JD(U) leaders at his official residence in the Indian city of Patna and later announced that he had asked the governor to dissolve the government in the state.

WATCH | Bihar: Opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance falls apart as Nitish Kumar switches over Kumar also said he would form a government with the BJP later in the day at 5:00 pm (local time). Meanwhile, during the legislative party meeting, Bihar MLAs unanimously passed the proposal to form the NDA government in the state with BJP, JD(U) and other allies.

BJP’s Samrat Chaudhary has been elected as the leader of the legislative party and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly Vijay Sinha has been elected as the deputy leader.

“Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha have been elected as leader and deputy leader of the legislative party, respectively. Most certainly, they will be our face for the deputy CM position,” BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy CM, Tarkishore Prasad told reporters, as quoted by PTI.

Later, Bihar BJP spokesperson Sumit Shashank said, “Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha to be the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.”

This comes as several media reports citing officials have said Choudhary and Sinha will be named as deputy CMs while Kumar will be named as the chief minister.

Setback for INDIA alliance

Kumar’s resignation is being seen as a major setback for the opposition’s INDIA alliance ahead of the upcoming general elections, as it has brought down the JD(U)-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government in Bihar.

The resignation also comes after several media reports said Kumar was miffed with the opposition INDIA bloc, especially the Congress Party for being indecisive in the seat-sharing arrangement in other states.

Bihar’s political shake-up also comes days after Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), a key player in the national alliance against the BJP, declared its intent to go solo in the Indian state of West Bengal and fight on all the 42 Lok Sabha seats alone in the 2024 elections.