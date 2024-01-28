Bihar political crisis | Nitish to step down as CM, form new govt with BJP later today: Report

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is poised to dump the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the Indian state and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the news agency PTI reported on Sunday (Jan 28) citing a source.

The source, who requested anonymity, told PTI that Kumar was "likely to address a meeting of JD(U) legislators around 10 am before going to Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation" and formation of a new government, with the BJP's support, was "expected by the evening".

"Offices, including the Governor's secretariat, have been ordered to remain open on Sunday given the likelihood of hectic activities," the source added. The report said that as it was imminent that Kumar was set to rejoin the NDA, the JD(U)'s current ally- the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) held a meeting of its leaders to take stock of the situation and chalk out a future course of action.

Meanwhile, JD(U)'s political adviser and spokesperson K C Tyagi told reporters in Delhi that the grand alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse, and accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly "insulting" Kumar.

"The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," Tyagi said.