India: NIA arrests one suspect connected with Rameshwaram Cafe blast
Rameshwaram cafe blast: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man linked to the explosion at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram Cafe.
In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a man on Wednesday (March 13), linked to the explosion that caused injuries to nine people at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1. According to police sources, this man is suspected to be an associate of the main suspect captured on security camera footage leaving a bag at the cafe on the day of the explosion.
The counter-terrorism agency, which assumed control of the investigation on March 3, has appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the principal suspect believed to have planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the popular Bengaluru restaurant.
