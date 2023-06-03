India: Newly-married couple die from heart attack at the same time one day after wedding

A day after their wedding ceremony, a young Indian couple was discovered dead at their home. According to post-mortem results, they both suffered heart attacks at the same time and died. According to reports, the couple, who were 22 and 24 years old, had no prior history of cardiac issues. They may have suffocated while sleeping in a poorly ventilated room, according to police, which led to the heart attack.

Balrampur SP Prashant Verma who spoke to the Hindustan Times said the viscera of both the bodies have been preserved for further investigations at the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow to unravel the mystery behind the couple deaths.

However, some local police officers said that the room where the couple was discovered dead lacked ventilation and that they the heart attack could have been the result of suffocation while sleeping.

The couple, known as Pratap Yadav, 24, and his wife Pushpa Yadav, 22, were discovered dead in a room at their home on Thursday morning in Godhiya village, which is part of the Kasierganj police station in Bahraich. Only one day after being married, the couple was discovered dead in a bizarre state in a chamber that was sealed from the inside.

“Although there were no signs of forced entry into the room or injury marks on the couple’s body that suggest no crime angle in their deaths but the post-mortem report findings of suffering heart attack at the same time have some raised apprehensions. We are now preparing the time line of each and every thing that the couple did on a day before their deaths. We are also listing what they ate on Wednesday. Besides, a team of forensic experts are examining the room and circumstances to ascertain reason behind their deaths,” the inspector in-charge Kaiserganj police station, Rajnath Singh told the Hindustan Times.

Young India's cardiac health India has experienced a major epidemiological shift over the last few decades. The most common cause of mortality in India is now cardiovascular disease (CVD), surpassing cancer, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO). Despite the considerably varying frequency of risk factors across regions, CVD is the main cause of death in all of India.

With CVD accounting for virtually every fourth death by 2030, India is predicted to have the unfortunate distinction of having the most cardiac mortality worldwide, according to renowned cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath who made the statement while addressing the 'HAL Medicon 2022.'

"Heart issues are growing among the young and middle-aged population and this is alarming," he said.

His statements are further corroborated by a study published in the National Centre for Biotechnology Information titled, 'Cardiovascular disease in India: A 360 degree overview,' which throws light on how Indians will be affected by CVD ten years sooner than their western counterparts.