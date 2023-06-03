Bizarre! Indian couple gives alcohol bottles as wedding return gift, guests shocked

Guests at a wedding in Puducherry were astonished to find a bottle of alcohol in their customary wedding return gift bags. While the majority of the attendees in the social media video were pleased to receive their fair share of free drinks, some of them were shell shocked.

The couple, M Nirmal and US Aarathi, a BSc and MBA graduate from Chennai, reportedly chose to add a quarter bottle of alcohol in the Thaamboola Pai (gift bag) during the wedding celebration on May 28 at Yanam Venkatachalam Pillai Street.

A small bag which often contains of coconut, banana, betel leaves and betel nuts, is given to wedding guests as part of custom.

Narayanan Tirupathy, a spokesperson for the BJP, denounced the act on Twitter. He said that it denigrated culture and called on Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, the lieutenant governor of PuducheRry, to take enforcement action against people who were part of it.

Also watch | Odisha Train Crash: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the site of accident Bizarre things that happen at Indian weddings In a strange case recorded from Sultanganj village in Bhagalpur, Bihar, a groom who had consumed alcohol the previous night did not turn up at his own wedding on Monday. The groom was supposed to meet the bride and her family at the wedding location, but he never did. The groom regained consciousness only on Tuesday and went to the bride's residence, but she refused to get married. She said that a man who doesn't grasp his obligations is not someone she can spend her life with. The groom's family was also required to repay the bride's family for the funds used for the wedding preparations.

When some of the groom's relatives were held hostage, the situation got worse. Later, the police were informed of the circumstances. As soon as they came, the police were able to stabilise the situation. The issue was resolved, according to the police.

In another case, a man called off his wedding in the Tirva Kotwali neighbourhood of the Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh because he thought the bride's grades from her 12th grade were inadequate. The bride's father said that he was told by the groom that the bride's subpar grades in her senior year of high school were the cause for the wedding's cancellation. The bride's father accused the groom of calling off the wedding because he did not get enough dowry.