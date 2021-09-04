India, Nepal sign MoUs worth NRs 4200 mn to reconstruct projects damaged in 2015 quake

Indian Embassy in Nepal and Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Building) of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) signed MoUs for the reconstruction of 14 cultural heritage projects and 103 health sector projects across various districts in Nepal.

Issuing a statement, the Indian Embassy said these projects, which were damaged during the 2015 earthquake, will be reconstructed at a cost of NRs 4200 million.

“Under post-earthquake reconstruction package, Government of India (GoI) has allocated total grant of USD 250 million, including US $50 million each for education, cultural heritage and health sector, and USD 100 million for the housing sector,” said the statement.

“In total, 71 education sector projects, 28 cultural heritage sector projects in 7 districts, 147 health facilities in 10 districts and construction of 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot is being undertaken with GoI grant assistance,” it added.

The MoUs were signed by both sides in the presence of Karun Bansal, First Secretary (Development Partnership and Reconstruction) and Shyam Kishore Singh, Project Director, CLPIU (Bldg).

CLPIU (Building) of NRA is the implementing agency for both health and cultural heritage sector projects.