India, US closely watching Pakistan's actions in Afghanistan, says Foreign Secretary Shringla

At the end of three-day official visit to Washington DC, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday that India and the United States are closely watching Pakistan's actions in Afghanistan.

The foreign secretary added that in the limited engagement which India has had with the Taliban, the new Afghan rulers have showed they would be reasonable in addressing New Delhi's concerns.

Watch | Gravitas: Taliban holds 'chilling' victory parade

"Obviously, like us, they're also watching carefully and we have to watch Pakistan's actions with a fine tooth comb," Shringla said in a media briefing.

The US seems to have a wait-and-watch policy with regard to how the situation evolves in Afghanistan. India also has the similar policy. "That doesn't mean you don't do anything. It simply means that you have to... The situation is very fluid on the ground, you have to allow it to see how it evolves. You have to see whether the assurances that have been made publicly are actually maintained on the ground, and how things work out," Shringla added.

Also Read | Panjshir: Taliban declare victory over last holdout, resistance leaders deny

"Our engagement with them (the Taliban) has been limited. It's not that we have (had) a robust conversation. But for whatever conversation we've had so far, they've been sort of. At least, the Taliban seem to indicate that they will be reasonable in the way they handle this," he said.

The Indian diplomat was in the US capital for a series of meetings with his American counterpart and top officials of the Biden administration. He also had interaction with representations from the industry and think-tanks.

(With inputs from agencies)