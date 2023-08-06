India: NDA's ally KPA withdraws support from Biren Singh's govt in Manipur

The Kuki People's Alliance (KPA), which is a partner of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in India, withdrew support from the N. Biren Singh-led government in the violence-hit Northeastern state of Manipur on Sunday (August 6). The KPA has two seats in the Manipur assembly. According to a report by the Times of India, KPA President Tongmang Haokip wrote to state governor Anusuiya Uikey and said, "After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is no longer fructuous."

"Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void," the letter added. The KPA's withdrawal from the Manipur government comes as clashes have been going on in the state for over five months now.

The report said that earlier on Sunday, community leaders stated that most Kuki MLAs irrespective of their party affiliations were likely to attend the Manipur assembly session slated to be called on August 21 because of the violence.

Fresh violence in Manipur kills 3, houses set ablaze

Fresh incidents of violence were reported in Manipur on Thursday in which three people were killed, houses were set ablaze and vehicles were damaged. Speaking to the news agency Reuters late Friday, a police spokesperson said the victims belonged to the majority Metei community in the state's Bishnupur district.

Violence in Manipur erupted on May 3, after a court ordered the state to consider extending to the majority Meitei population special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education that up to now have been reserved for the tribal Kuki people.

Over 180 people have been killed and thousands have left their homes.

Locals build bunkers to protect kin

Locals in Manipur's Phayeng village, who largely belong to the Meitei community, have built bunkers to protect their families and are guarding their village round the clock in shifts. Phayeng, which is located in the West Imphal district, is a bordering village for both the disputed communities including the Meitei and Kuki.

Speaking to Reuters, Devin, a bunker guard said on Sunday, "They (other tribe) start attacking our Meitei community and after that we are guarding this...after that we are guarding our village and plus there are so many...we are...just like bunker...we are making here just on a way through this forest area…we are guarding this...we are doing for the safety."

