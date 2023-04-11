India must miniaturise satellites, develop re-usable launch vehicles: Chief of Defence Staff

India must work on expanding its existing navigation with the Indian Constellation ('NavIC') series of satellites, provide space-based Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and ensure secure satellite-assisted communications, said Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan.

India's highest-ranking military officer was speaking at the ‘Indian DefSpace Symposium 2023’, organised by the Indian Space Association and the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General, Indian Space Association, said, “the symposium will pave the way forward of how we leverage international space cooperation and also the policy and strategy for building an overall comprehensive defence space strategy."

At the event aimed at enhancing collaboration between India's Space and Defence sectors, Gen Chauhan emphasised on the need to develop dual-use(utilised for civilian and military purposes) platforms with special focus towards incorporating cutting-edge technology.

Touching upon what was expected from the Indian space sector, he said that India needed to focus on miniaturisation of satellites, reusable launch vehicles and similar cost-effective solutions. He also mentioned the need to safeguard India's space assets with counter-space capabilities(anti-satellite weapons).

India's NavIC series of navigation satellites presently provide coverage throughout the Indian landmass and up to 1500 kms further from India's frontiers. WION has learnt that the Indian Space agency ISRO is likely to launch the next-generation of NavIC satellite 'NVS-01' in May, on-board a GSLV rocket.

This will be the first of the series of NaVIC satellites with L1 frequency band and will offer greater security. While India does have more than 50 satellites orbiting the earth and performing various functions, most of them are large and expensive ones.

Developing low-cost and highly-efficient nano satellites that can be built and deployed rapidly are an area that requires attention, in India. While India operates four types of launch vehicles of varying sizes and payload capacities, all of them are expendable. India is working on reusable rocket technology.

Speaking at the event, Dr Samir V Kamat, Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), mentioned how the premier defence lab has started increasing focus on space-based surveillance, space situational awareness, protecting space-based assets.

"We are now looking at working very closely with industry as well as academia right from the development stage and have started DRDO industry-academia Centers of excellence in about 15 institutions mostly within the country. We request academia, startups, MSMEs and larger companies to work with us closely so we can help our country achieve these capabilities much faster than what we have been able to do for all other systems,” he said.