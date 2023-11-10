India: 'Mitti Cafe' with specially-abled staff opens in Supreme Court, elevates inclusivity

In a unique initiative to empower specially-abled people and promote greater inclusivity and accessibility for them, Chief Justice of India, Dr DY Chandrachud, inaugurated the 'Mitti Cafe' within the Supreme Court premises on Friday (Nov 10). The cafe is distinctive as it is fully operated by a team of specially-abled individuals.

The presence of such kind of a cafe also becomes crucial as it serves as a symbol of providing equal opportunities to everyone. One of the most eye-catching moments of the inauguration was the National Anthem, which was performed in sign language. Chief Justice Chandrachud, during the ceremony, was quite enthusiastic about this joint venture and said that 'Mitti Cafe' has successfully established 38 cafes nationwide.

India, just like all the other nations, was facing an unprecedented time during the COVID-19 crisis that struck the world in early 2020. During the Covid crisis, the cafe played a pivotal role in lending a helping hand in ensuring that people don't go to bed hungry.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said that 'Mitti Cafe' served six million meals during the pandemic. He also urged for support for the venture revealing that "all who are managing it are disabled."

Apart from Indian SC Chief Justice, Attorney General R Venkataramani also welcomed the move. He also acknowledged that the one-of-its-kind cafe demonstrates compassion.

Supreme Court's Committee on Accessibility

This latest positive step comes at a time when the Supreme Court has already been advocating for increasing accessibility within the premises of the apex court. In 2022, the Supreme Court's Committee on Accessibility laid out recommendations that called for accessibility and breaking barriers for specially-abled individuals.

The comprehensive audit report also aimed to make the justice system more accessible for persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and senior citizens.

Some of the suggestions included accessible maps, provision of sign language interpretation, ensuring accessbility to restrooms, setting up of a lactation room, reserved auditorium seating, and a framework to enable the de-identification of HIV-positive persons at the time of legal hearings in a bid to protect their identity, media reports said.