India: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq allowed to pray at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid after four years of house detention

After four long years, the chairman of the Hurriyat conference and Kashmir’s Head priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was set free from house arrest. Mirwaiz was allowed to attend the congregational Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Historic Jamia Masjid. It was quite an emotional moment for the people as well as Mirwaiz himself while he reached the pulpit of the Mosque. He burst into tears while he stood in front of the people at the mosque.

Jammu and Kashmir administration, on Friday (September 22) took a decision to release Farooq after four years of house arrest that had started on August 4, 2019. He was placed under house arrest when the Government of India revoked Articles 370 and 35A and the state was bifurcated and downgraded to two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“After 4 years I am here with you. I was kept under house arrest since 4 August 2019. It was despite the fact that authorities had approved my release but nothing was done. At last, I had to go to the court and get my release order. To stay away from you all for years was very difficult for me. This was the toughest time but your prayers and love helped me and I found you all with me always. I know what has happened with you after August 2019 it was not easy; the article was abrogated, and the state was divided. Despite being under house arrest, I always kept an eye on the situation. Today’s situation is no different, we should have patience and believe in god. Islam teaches us to trust in God as after every tough situation, there is bound to be a good time,” said Farooq.

Sources in the administration said that the LG administration took the decision of Farooq’s release after due consultation with different law enforcement agencies.

“Part of J&K is with India, one with Pakistan and one with China which forms J&K. We have to seek a solution. We have always worked for peace and non-violence suffered for that, Sad that We were called separatists, enemies of people but we had no personal ambitions. We were representing the aspirations of people,” said Farooq.

“We always want Kashmir pandits brothers to return. The Issue of Kashmiri pandits is a human issue. I appeal to the youth to control their emotions and follow the preaching of prophet Mohammed the good time will come for us,” he added.

Earlier, two more top religious leaders of South Kashmir Moulana Mushtaq Veeri and Moulana Dawoodi were released around two years after their detention under Public Safety Act.

A picture of Mushtaq Veeri being felicitated by BJP leaders and J&K Muslim Waqf Board Chairman Darakhsha Andrabi went viral on social media, where former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Omer Abdullah criticised the BJP government and accused them of double-faced opportunist politics.

Earlier today J&K Muslim Waqf Board Chairman Darakhsha Andrabi met with Mirwaiz Umer Farooq.







