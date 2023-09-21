Amid tiff, Trudeau urges India to take Nijjar killing seriously, reiterates commitment to rule of law

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a news conference at Canada’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York on Thursday (September 21), wherein he addressed the questions over the allegations that Canada had placed on India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Trudeau reaffirmed his commitment to the rule of law as the diplomatic dispute between India and Canada escalated significantly. India accused Canada of being the safe haven of terrorists by providing refuge and suspended visa services for all Canadians.

"There are credible reasons to believe that government agencies of India may have been involved in the tragic killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil. This issue strikes at the very core of the rule of law, especially in the context of international legal norms. We have established robust processes in place, and we are committed to following due course. We call upon the government of India to engage with us and allow justice to take its course," said Trudeau

The diplomatic crisis originated when Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau made allegations on Monday suggesting India's involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India promptly refuted these claims, leading to a series of diplomatic measures taken by both nations. On Thursday, New Delhi reiterated that despite the Canadian Prime Minister's public accusations against India, the Canadian side had not shared any specific information with India regarding these allegations.

Trudeau went on to say that Canada is a destination for people from across the world, including those seeking refuge from oppressive regimes, and once these individuals become Canadian citizens, it is the Canadian government's responsibility to ensure their complete protection.

"Our intention is not to incite conflict or provoke issues. However, we are unequivocal in our commitment to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding Canadians while standing firm on our core values. Therefore, we extend our call to India to work collaboratively with us to seek justice in this matter," concluded Trudeau.

Had direct and frank conversation with PM Modi: Trudeau

"...I had a direct and frank conversation, with the Prime Minister (Modi), in which I shared my concerns in no uncertain terms..." Trudeau said.

On being asked whether there will be a tit-for-tat move from Canada, Trudeau said, "We call upon the government of India to take seriously this matter and to work with us to shed full transparency and ensure accountability and justice in this matter. We are a country of the rule of law. We are going to continue to do the work necessary to keep Canadians safe and to uphold our values and the international rules-based order. That's our focus right now."

