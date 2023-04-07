India: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter slams government over issuance of conditional passport

The daughter of former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has accused the Government of India of curbing her fundamental rights by issuing a conditional passport after a year of court litigation. Iltija Mufti has alleged that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has been misleading the court with different lies and are opposing the issuance of a passport to her.

Iltija Mufti was issued a passport valid only for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and for a limited period of two years. Iltija, 35, had approached the Jammu and Kashmir high court after the travel document was denied by the regional passport office, citing an adverse report from CID.

Addressing a press conference at Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headquarters in Srinagar, Iltija Mufti said “CID and Deputy Solicitor General is pressuring me to withdraw my petition in court, but I will not withdraw my petition as I have full faith in judiciary”.

Iltija further said that “the passport officer is lying when he says that I’m going to the UAE for further studies, instead I have stated in my application that I want to go UK (United Kingdom) or any other country for pursuing higher studies”.

“Despite knowing I'm not involved in any FIR or any other anti-national activity, how come the passport officer issued me a conditional passport just before the hearing in court. She said it’s ‘Andher Nagri’ here as the passport office is putting blame on the CID department and CID is putting blame on the passport office. In between I'm the actual sufferer,” said Iltija Mufti.

Iltija has decided to further fight for her rights. Meanwhile, the regional passport officer, Srinagar has said that after two years, an assessment will be done, and a decision will be taken accordingly on the further validity of Iltija's passport.



