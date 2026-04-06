/India, Mauritius to sign key MoUs for airport, road and hospital projects this week

Mauritius has taken a significant step towards modernising its infrastructure and healthcare system after the Cabinet approved a Memorandum of Understanding with India for the implementation of projects under a Special Economic Package worth USD 655 million (approximately Rs 31.26 billion).

The agreement, which outlines operational and administrative details for the funding, is set to be signed in the coming days by India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, during his visit to Mauritius from 9 to 11 April 2026 for the Indian Ocean Conference.

The package was first announced last September during a state visit to India by Mauritius Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, his first major overseas trip in his current term. The initiative reflects the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations, which share strong historical, cultural and economic ties across the Indian Ocean region.

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Under the MoU, USD 215 million will be provided as a grant to support four key projects. These include the construction of a new Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital, aimed at improving healthcare capacity on the island, the establishment of an Ayurvedic Centre of Excellence under the AYUSH initiative, a new Veterinary School and Animal Hospital; and the provision of helicopters, which are expected to bolster emergency medical services, disaster response and maritime surveillance.

A further USD 440 million in blended finance, comprising a USD 8 million grant and a USD 432 million Line of Credit, has been earmarked for major infrastructure developments. These include a new Air Traffic Control Tower at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport to enhance aviation safety and capacity, the Motorway M4 project, Ring Road Phase II; and the procurement of port equipment by the Cargo Handling Corporation Ltd to boost trade efficiency.

The package shows India's growing role as a key development partner for Mauritius, complementing earlier announcements of support in areas such as renewable energy, vocational training and maritime security. For Mauritius, the funding arrives at a time when the island nation is seeking to upgrade critical public services and infrastructure.

The signing ceremony is expected to take place on the sidelines of the India Foundation-hosted Indian Ocean Conference, a high-level forum that brings together leaders and experts to discuss regional cooperation, security and sustainable development. One of the co-hosts of the annual mega event will be Mauritius FM Dhananjay Ramful.