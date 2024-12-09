New Delhi, India

A fierce fire broke out at the Jungle Jamboree restaurant in West Delhi’s bustling Rajouri Garden on Monday afternoon, sending dark clouds of smoke into the sky and causing widespread panic among locals.

Fire starts near Rajouri Garden metro station

The fire erupted at approximately 2:01 PM, near the Rajouri Garden Metro Station, one of the busiest areas in West Delhi. Delhi Fire Services received the distress call and swiftly dispatched a total of 10 fire tenders to the scene in an attempt to control the fire, said Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg.

Emergency response mobilised quickly

Firefighters were immediately deployed, working tirelessly to contain the fire. Despite their efforts, the thick, black smoke quickly spread throughout the area, raising alarm among local shopkeepers and residents.

Cause of the fire still under investigation

While firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, authorities began investigating the possible causes of the fire. Initial reports suggest it could have been triggered by an electrical fault, cooking equipment, or another unknown factor. Further investigations are underway to determine the precise cause.

Area sealed off to prevent further hazards

Given the scale of the fire, which disrupted daily life and caused temporary closures of nearby businesses, the area surrounding the restaurant was sealed off. This measure helped prevent accidents and allowed firefighters to work more effectively. As of now, no casualties have been reported, but the smoke created significant visibility issues and led to temporary disruptions.

Fire extinguished, but concerns remain

The firefighting operation is ongoing, and authorities are working to ensure that no further risks persist in the area. Despite the fire being brought under control, the local community remains on edge due to the proximity of the incident to the Rajouri Garden Metro Station, a key transportation hub.

