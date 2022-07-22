India: Mangaluru Police book eight after kissing video goes viral

Mangaluru Police has arrested eight students of St Aloysius College and produced them before the juvenile justice court after a video went viral on the realms of social media where a boy and girl could be seen kissing inside a flat while their friends cheered on the act. All eight have been booked under Sections 4, 8, 12, 13, 17 of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and Sections 66 (E) and 67 of the IT Act.

Reportedly, the 20-second video was filmed a few months ago but was only recently released on social media platforms. The girl with the ID card visible in the video appears to have lodged a complaint of sexual assault with the police.

Apparently, the girl knew the boys and the other girl present in the apartment. They were playing a game of 'truth or dare' in a rented apartment, near Light House Hill Road in Mangaluru. However, after the video was filmed, the eight boys allegedly sexually assaulted the two girls, including the girl who kissed the boy.

These boys filmed the sexual acts and continued to threaten the girls. However, after one of the boys, who captured the original video uploaded the clipping on the WhatsApp group of college, the skeletons started to tumble out of the closet.

A teacher who turned out to be the admin of the WhatsApp group noticed the video and informed the college management. The college conducted an inquiry and suspended a few of the students.

N Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru police commissioner visited the apartment where the incident took place. The house owner, a woman, informed the commissioner that the two boys who rented the flat were kicked out two months ago after she discovered bottles of liquor in the trash.

The police are also ascertaining if there was involvement of drugs during the incident. "Investigation is underway about whether the students had consumed drugs. Based on the gravity of the case, and whether the victims were minors, the police will register a suo moto case," stated Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies)

