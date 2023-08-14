India: Man strangulates wife in front of kids, was jealous of her Instagram followers

In a chilling incident, a 37-year-old man in Lucknow, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh strangled his wife of 15 years to death in front of their two children inside his SUV. The motive appears to be his deep-seated inferiority complex, stemming from his wife's substantial Instagram following, according to police, as quoted saying by Times of India.

The police is waiting to examine the Instagram account of the victim which remains locked and private currently. Reports state that the victim had blocked her husband on the platform which added to his delusion and insecurity.

The accused believed that some of her wife's social media followers would visit their home in his absence. During the interrogation, the man told the police that he suspected his wife's fidelity and hence killed her.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday morning (August 13) when the couple and their kids had embarked on a road trip to Rae Bareli. However, instead of taking the usual route, the man diverted the car to Purvanchal Expressway.

Around 5 am, the husband halted the car near Mujesh intersection in Sultanpur and started a heated argument with the wife. As the fight escalated between the duo, the man, in a fit of rage, fatally strangled his wife while the kids helplessly looked. After the murder, the traumatised kids burst into tears while the accused locked himself inside the SUV.

"The accused owns a tour and travel agency while his wife was a homemaker. The couple lived in Para locality of Lucknow with their 12-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son," informed Kurebhar SHO Praveen Kumar Yadav.

The body of the woman has been sent for autopsy, an FIR has been lodged and the investigation was underway, the SHO added.

