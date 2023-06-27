Video | Man wielding machete attacks teenager in India's Pune

In a chilling incident, a violent man, armed with a sharp machete, chased down and attacked a 19-year-old college student in Pune, a city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra. The incident could have taken a deadly turn, akin to the one reported in the capital city of Delhi a few weeks back, if it wasn't for the alertness of the locals.

The incident took place around 10 am in the morning near Perugate police chowki, the CCTV footage of which has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video clip shows the girl sitting on the pillion seat of a scooter with her friend when they are stopped by a man carrying a bag. As the girl's friend gets off the vehicle to confront the accused, the latter takes out the weapon from his bag and starts attacking the man, managing to slash him twice before chasing after the woman.

The girl, dressed in salwar and suit with a bag on her back, accessed the danger quickly and ran for her life before the bystanders got involved and kept the attacker at bay. Eventually, the locals swarmed the attacker and held him until the police arrived.

"This morning, the youth approached the woman who was riding with a friend on a two-wheeler. As the man tried to talk to her, the woman refused to engage in a conversation. Angered by this, the accused whipped out a sharp weapon and attacked her," news agency PTI quoted the DCP of Pune Police as saying.

“The victim's male friend intervened and resisted the attacker and she managed to escape. The attacker chased her but was stopped by people in the vicinity."

(With inputs from agencies)