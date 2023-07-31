India: 4 killed after RPF constable opens fire in moving train

At least four people were killed, including a Railway Protection Force (RPF) assistant sub-inspector, aboard a running Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train by an RPF constable in the Indian state of Maharashtra on Monday morning (July 31).

The incident transpired near Palghar railway station, located approximately 100 kilometres from the capital city of Mumbai. According to preliminary reports, the constable fired using his automatic weapon, shortly after 5 am, killing the RPF ASI and three other passengers.

The RPF constable has been identified as Chetan Kumar Choudhary and he opened fire on his escort duty in-charge ASI Tika Ram Meena in the B5 coach of the train, according to railways officials. After killing Meena, Kumar shifted to another carriage and shot dead three passengers, the officials added.

He was apprehended by police at Mira Road with the help of the Government Railway Police and other RPF officials. According to officials, he tried to flee the scene after pulling the alarm chain and getting down near Dahisar.

“In an unfortunate incident on 31st July, 2023, in Train No 12956 Jaipur – Mumbai Superfast Express escorting staff constable Chetan Kumar shot at his colleague escort in charge ASI Tika Ram," the Western Railway spokesperson said.

"The constable upon shooting his colleague, initially held passengers at gunpoint. It is regretted that ASI Tika Ram and three passengers were shot at. Constable Chetan Kumar got down near Dahisar and tried to flee after Alarm Chain Pulling. But, was arrested by RPF/Bhayandar along with the weapon."

“The accused has been arrested. DCP North GRP has been informed," RPF added.

the families of the deceased persons are currently being contacted and the ex-gartia amount will be handed to them, according to the Indian Express. Senior officials are currently on their way to the site while investigative agencies open the probe. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies)