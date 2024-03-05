India: Man allegedly flees with SUV on pretext of taking test drive

A man was arrested by the Noida police on Sunday (March 3) after he allegedly fled with an SUV on the pretext of taking its test drive, officials told news agency PTI.

The police said that the incident took place in Noida's Sector 63 on Saturday further adding that the car was later recovered.

"Accused Mohit Chawla had taken the Mahindra Thar for a test drive on Saturday but did not return after which the plaintiff lodged a complaint against him at the local police station," a police spokesperson said.

"An FIR was lodged under IPC section 379 (theft) and an investigation was launched, leading to the arrest of the accused from Block C of Sector 63 today (Sunday). The Thar was also recovered from his possession," the spokesperson added.

The accused was previously booked in similar cases in Noida as well as Delhi, said the police.

Last year, a similar incident was reported in Mumbai where a man, who hired a car from an application-based rental service, allegedly fleed with the vehicle.

The complainant, Chaitanya Raut, aged 28, who was a resident of Ghatkopar West claimed that he put his vehicle on the rental service in May 2023. His vehicle was rented several times between May 2022 and June 2023 and he received rent from the firm 24 hours after the customer returned the vehicle.

However, the suspect, who booked Raut's vehicle for five days, allegedly eloped with the vehicle.

An inquiry was launched into the incident and police found out that similar cases of vehicle theft were registered against other two suspects.