Video: Portion of roof collapses at Delhi’s Ambience Mall, debris scatters all around escalators

A portion of the concrete roof of southwest Delhi's Ambience Mall collapsed in the wee hours of Monday (March 4). Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

The police, as per news agency PTI reports, said that the roof of the building partially collapsed in the mall’s central hall at around 12.45 am and the debris scattered all around the railings and the escalators.

The videos of the incident doing rounds on social media show the area engulfed in cloud of dust after the incident took place.

The police said that an inquiry was launched into the incident.

This comes a day after two men lost their lives after being allegedly hit by an iron grille inside a shopping mall in Noida Extension.

The grille fell on the duo from the fifth floor while they were walking towards an escalator on the ground floor of Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall. #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Two men died after a ceiling grill fell on them at Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida.



Police present on the spot.

Both victims, aged 35, died on the spot. They were residents of the Vijay Nagar area in adjoining Ghaziabad district, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheriya said.

“The local Bisrakh police station was informed by Yatharth Hospital that two people died in Blue Sapphire Mall after an iron grille fell on them from the fifth floor. A police team immediately reached the spot,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Harendra Bhati and Shakeel, said the officer.

Katheriya further said that the families of the victims were contacted and that legal action would be initiated in the case once a complaint was received from them.