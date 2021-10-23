India logs 16,326 fresh Covid cases, 666 deaths

India on Saturday registered 16,326 fresh Covid cases and 666 deaths, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry.

The new fatalities have increased the overall death toll to 4,53,708.

The recovery of 17,677 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,35,32,126.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.16 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The active caseload remains below the 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,73,728 which is lowest in 233 days.

Active cases presently constitute 0.51 per cent of the country`s total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 13,64,681 tests being conducted.

With this, the country has so far conducted over 59.84 crore cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.24 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 29 days now.

The daily positivity rate at 1.20 per cent has been below 2 per cent for last 19 days and less than 3 per cent for 54 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 68,48,417 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 inoculation coverage has reached 101.3 crore.

This has been achieved through 1,00,29,602 sessions.