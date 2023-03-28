India logs 1,573 new Covid cases, four deaths; states huddle up to review pandemic preparedness

A resurgent coronavirus pandemic has been driving up cases in India as it recorded 1,573 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active cases to 10,981, health ministry data released on Tuesday said.

Tuesday’s tally was slightly lower compared to Monday’s figures, in which 1,805 new coronavirus cases were reported.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been reported at 98.79 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of casualties also a jump to 5,30,841 with four deaths reconciled by Kerala.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.30 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.47 per cent.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,07, 525), the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,65,703, the data stated. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 22 billion doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The uptick in the number of cases is attributed to the new XBB.1.16 variant. So far, 610 cases of the new mutation have been found across India.

Maharashtra and Gujarat states have recorded the most cases of this variant at 164 each, followed by 93 in Telangana and 86 in Karnataka, according to data by the government agency INSACO.

The XBB 1.16 variant was first found in January when two samples tested positive for the variant.

Meanwhile, the federal government has asked the states to review preparedness for pandemic management and the progress of vaccination.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired the high-level meeting on Monday where he stressed on ramping up testing with a higher proportion of RT-PCR, and whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

He urged people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at all times and stressed the need to increase the administration of precautionary doses, especially in the vulnerable population group