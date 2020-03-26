India Lockdown: Two held in Maharashtra for violating shutdown

Two persons were arrested in Neighbouring Navi Mumbai for allegedly roaming about in public during the COVID-19 lockdown and that too without any protective masks, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, this may be the first offence registered under Maharashtra COVID-19 Measures 2020, a directive, which was issued after the government imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the state.

The police arrested Mehboob Chand Shaikh (47) and Vikas Mishra (27), who had stepped out of their homes in Kalamboli on Tuesday afternoon without taking any precautionary measures, an official said.

Only those working for emergency and essential services are allowed to step out of their homes during the lockdown.

Shaikh, who owns a mutton shop, claimed that he was taking a post-lunch stroll, while Mishra said he had stepped out for an ice cream, senior inspectorSatish Gaikwad of Kalamboli police said.

The duo has been booked under section 188 (disobeying a government order) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra COVID-19 Measures 2020, he said.

The accused were subsequently released on bail and will be called to remain present before court, he added.