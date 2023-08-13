India: LG flags off 'Tiranga Yatra' in Srinagar, thousands join walkathon

The Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha today flagged off 'Tiranga Yatra' in Srinagar. The rally was joined by thousands of people along with the LG. The walkathon started from the Dal Lake area towards the Botanical Gardens. The LG said the entire J&K was participating in the Tiranga Yatra.

"The Tricolour is flying high in the sky, streets are filled with enthusiasm. Participation of men, women, youths and senior citizens across the union territory is an inspiration for the country as well," said Sinha.

“Let us walk together, let our hearts beat together, this is the resolve of Tiranga Yatra that binds every section of the society in one emotion. From Pulwama to Poonch, from Kulgam to Kathua, from Jammu to Srinagar, all houses in 20 districts are celebrating and hoisting Tricolour,” he added.

The government says that Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards a bright future as thousands attended the 'tiranga rallies' carried out in various districts of the union territory. LG Sinha also said that the Tricolor represents the dreams of our freedom fighters, our martyrs.

“I bow to all the great personalities who had made invaluable contributions and fought till their last breath for the progress and prosperity of the nation,“ he said.

The J&K government has been taking out Tiranga rallies across every district with a pledge of “Let us walk together, let our hearts beat together”.

The LG also expressed gratitude to the media fraternity for their support to the UT administration in creating a conducive environment in Jammu & Kashmir.